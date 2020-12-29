Police: Parking lot prowlers caught on camera in Manchester Twp.

Northern York County Regional Police need help identifying individuals caught on camera attempting to steal from a pickup in Manchester Township.

The incident happened at 4:17 a.m. Monday at a residential parking lot in the Woodmont Estates area, according to police.

Home surveillance footage released by police shows someone trying to open the driver's side door of a white pickup while another person sneaks toward the passenger side.

A third person can be seen nearby next to another parked car before also walking toward the pickup.

The pickup's door is locked, and in the video the suspects are scared off and scatter from the scene when the car alarm turns on.

Anyone who can help identify the people is asked to contact the Northern York County Regional Police Department at 717-467-TELL(8355) or at tips@nycrpd.org.