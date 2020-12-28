Police: Christmas Eve killer at Hanover group home was former resident

The Franklin Township man charged in the Christmas Eve death of an employee at a mental health group home in Hanover was a former resident who allegedly went to the facility with the intention of killing staff members, Hanover Borough Police said.

Patrick Charles Guyer, 24, is charged with homicide and burglary, both first-degree felonies, in the death of 59-year-old Arthur Stanley, the Penn Township man who was working at the group home the morning of Christmas Eve.

Police said Stanley was stabbed multiple times.

Guyer, who is ineligible for bail, remains in custody at York County Prison, court documents state. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 3 before District Judge Dwayne Dubs.

Ex-girlfriend: According to charging documents, Guyer's ex-girlfriend is a current resident of the group home at 311 High St. in Hanover, run by TrueNorth Wellness Services.

Guyer and the woman broke up a few weeks prior to the break-in because Guyer believed she was in a sexual relationship with a staff member at the home, police said.

Guyer had also filed a police report Dec. 16 alleging that a staff member at the group home was sexually abusing his ex-girlfriend, documents state, and on Dec. 19, he left a voicemail on the woman's phone in which he threatened to stab her, police said.

The woman blocked his number from her phone, documents state.

A witness told police that about 3 a.m. Thursday, he went outside to smoke a cigarette and noticed a blue Pontiac sedan, the type of car Guyer drove, in the parking lot, documents state.

The same witness heard a woman scream, went to investigate with another witness and found the door to the staff office had been forced open. The glass had been shattered and there was a gun on the outside door mat, documents state.

According to charging documents, Guyer told police he killed Stanley because when Guyer was a resident in the home, the staff "bullied him."

Guyer allegedly forced open the staff office door, found Stanley inside and chased him around the room before stabbing him and killing him with a kitchen knife, documents state.

Police found a kitchen knife, covered in what appeared to be blood, in the basement of Guyer's home, 12 Mary Drive in Franklin Township, after Guyer told them where to look for the weapon, documents state.

Police also found what appeared to be dried blood inside Guyer's car, documents state.

Guyer told police he would have killed any staff member he found at the office that morning and that "if multiple staff members would have been there he would have killed them all," charging documents state.

A message about Stanley: In a Facebook post published Dec. 26, TrueNorth Wellness Services CEO Garrett Trout confirmed the death of Arthur "Art" Stanley, a longtime employee who was with the company for more than 30 years and "devoted his life to the organization."

Trout said Stanley's quick actions before his death protected the safety of the other people inside the house.

"A coworker once described Art as someone who became family as soon as you met him — and he was truly a cornerstone of our TrueNorth family," Trout stated. "We grieve with his wife, and ask you to keep her in your thoughts and prayers during this time."

Dozens of people, including a few who said they were former residents of the group home, responded to the post and said they were in disbelief about the news.

They described Stanley as warm, caring, compassionate and giving, a "devoted family man" who loved his job and truly cared about the people he served.

Trout could not be reached Monday for further comment, and details about memorial services were not yet available.

