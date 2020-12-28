SUBSCRIBE NOW
NEWS

Local obituaries for Monday, December 28

Staff Report

Adams, W.

Armold, Terry

Ball, Brian

Bishop, Mary

Brown, Theresa

Eisenhart, Mervin

Ellis, Elona

Elsesser, Steven

Fuller, Kay

Hess, Thomas

Hirt, Alberta

Hoffnagle, Donald

Javitt-Love, Susan

Kilgore, Smith

Kite, Nancy

Klinefelter, Richard

Knaub, John

Knaub, Kathryn

Knisley, Dorothy

Markey, Dwight

Munchel, Phyllis

Mundis, Diane

Murphy, Constance

Ritter, Bessie

Runkle, Sandra

Shewell, Doris

SItes, Edna

Smith, Ilene

Snyder, Terry

Vottero, Loretta

Weitzel, John