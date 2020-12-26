York County had 582 additional COVID-19 cases Christmas Eve and Day

York County had four new deaths linked to COVID-19 as of noon Saturday, bringing the death toll to 374 since the outbreak began, the state Health Department reported.

The four deaths were reported for Friday.

The county also saw 582 additional cases over the two-day period — 222 cases on Friday and 360 on Saturday. This pushed the case total to 21,837.

There have been 107,396 patients in York County who have tested negative for COVID-19, about 3.3% of the total 3,221,108 negative patients in the state.

Statewide, there were 14,755 additional COVID-19 cases over the two days, bringing the total to 605,141. There were 7,581 cases reported Friday and 7,174 for Saturday.

About 63% of patients have recovered.

As of Saturday, about 18.8 million cases of COVID-19 had been confirmed in the U.S., according to Johns Hopkins University. There were more than 330,500 deaths linked to the disease.

Worldwide, there had been about 80 million confirmed cases and more than 1.7 million deaths.