York City Police names 2019 officer of the year

York City Police Officer Daniel Kling has been named by the department as its police officer of the year.

Sgt. Dan Lentz said the department cancelled the annual award ceremony in the spring because of COVID-19 and instead organized a private recognition on Wednesday for Kling.

Kling said he preferred the private occasion because he believes officers shouldn't seek attention in the lime light, adding he was happy with how it turned out.

Kling, who is a detective in the Investigative Division, has served the York City community for nine years, according to a department news release.

He worked in the patrol division, neighborhood enforcement and Group Violence Initiative units during that time, the release said.

"He has spent a lot of time interacting with the community," Lentz said. "He was a part of solving a lot crime and getting guns off the street, but at the same time, he has done a really good job of trying to interact with the community and bridge that gap."

Kling’s contributions in 2019 include 56 felony and 105 misdemeanor arrests, 457 warrants served, 31 firearms recovered, 9 pounds of marijuana confiscated and almost $47,000 in seizures, according to the release.

"Very quickly he can switch roles and come out of this enforcement mood and more into a prevention mode and build that trust," Lentz said, which has been a priority for the department under new Commissioner Michael Muldrow's leadership.

Kling also serves as a Taser, armament systems and procedures and defensive tactics instructor, the release said.

Kling said he is honored to receive the award and remains committed to the community.