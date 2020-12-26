Police: Dover Township teen had thousands of child porn

An 18-year-old Dover Township man was arrested for allegedly having more than 3,000 images and 158 videos of child porn.

Brandon Brush, of the 1700 block of Hilton Avenue, faces 23 counts of felony child pornography, a felony count of disseminating child pornography and two counts of misdemeanor possession of an instrument of crime.

He was arrested Dec. 15 by Northern York County Regional Police and arraigned and released the next day on his own recognizance, according to court records. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for 3:15 p.m. on Dec. 29.

Police began an investigation after receiving tips from Facebook and the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force that someone shared child porn in April and July, according to charging documents.

One of the videos shared was a man having sex with a prepubescent child, the affidavit state.

Investigators tracked the source to Brush, who confessed when police served a search warrant at his residence in September, according to the affidavit.

Police confiscated numerous electronic devices during the search and later found 3,292 images and 158 videos on two iPhones that depicted child porn, according to the affidavit.