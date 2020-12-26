Cat missing after York Twp. apartment fire

A cat went missing after an apartment fire on Christmas Day in York Township.

About two dozen firefighters responded at approximately 6:30 a.m. on Friday to a structure fire in the 100 block of Coventry at Waterford (Route 24).

"It was a small fire," said Yoe Fire Co. Chief Rick Searle Jr. "There was smoke damage throughout, but other than that it was contained in one room."

Searle said he believes it was an electrical fire. He said two occupants were outside when crews arrived, adding apartment maintenance took over after firefighters finished.

No one was injured.

"We found one cat. They said they recently just took in a stray that day, and I don't know if it got out," Searle said. "We didn't find a second cat. So I'm thinking it got out."

The chief said he's unsure if the occupants had to find another place to stay.