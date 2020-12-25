York County under flood warning through the weekend as Susquehanna River rises

The National Weather Service issued a flood warning Friday for most of the Susquehanna River Valley, including York County.

The warning will be in effect Saturday morning through late Sunday night, and minor flooding is forecast.

Homes along the river bank may experience flooding in their basements.

The river is expected to exceed flood levels Saturday morning and could reach as high as 18.3 feet Sunday before receding, the weather service states.

A Christmas Eve and Christmas Day storm system dropped 1 to 2 inches of rain on most of York County, with some areas getting as much as 3 inches, the weather service reported.

Most flood deaths occur in vehicles, and the National Weather Service recommends that anyone who is driving should turn around if they encounter a flooded roadway.