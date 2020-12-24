Police seek two after woman gunned down in York City

Police are seeking two people in connection with Wednesday's shooting death of a 27-year-old woman in York City.

Jasmine Barnes, of the 600 block of North Pershing Avenue, died at the scene, according to a York County Coroner's Office news release.

Police said the shooting happened about 1:30 p.m. in the 600 block of East Philadelphia Street after a reported altercation at a residence, according to the release.

York City Police need help locating a man and woman connected to the homicide, according to a department news release.

Michael Anthony Adams, 47, of Baltimore, is wanted for hindering apprehension and concealing or destroying evidence, police said.

Investigators also want to question Brittany Lasha Calloway, 31, of York, according to the news release.

An autopsy is scheduled at 7:30 a.m. on Saturday at Lehigh Valley Hospital in Allentown.

This is the second homicide in York County this week. An 18-year-old man also died after a shooting on Monday in York City.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the York City Police Department through the Crimewatch app or email the detective at tsowers@yorkcity.org.

Also call York County Crime Stoppers at 755TIPS, York City Police Tip Line 717-849- 2204 or the department ‪at 717-324-2168.