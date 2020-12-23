York College alumnus gets engaged on ABC's 'The Bachelorette'

York College alumnus Zac Clark got engaged on Tuesday night's finale episode of "The Bachelorette," earning Bachelorette Tayshia Adams' final rose.

"Best day of my life," Clark said in the episode aired on ABC.

Clark graduated York College in 2006, who played for the college's baseball team, according to the York College alumni blog. York College officials tracked Clark's journey on the show through a blog series called "Zac Track."

Though Clark majored in sport management at York College, he now runs addiction recovery centers in New York state. He started the business in 2017 with his partner Justin Gurland, according to the blog.

Director of Athletic Communications Steve Guise said Clark was a pitcher for the baseball team, and described him as a person "everyone wanted to be around."

Paul Saikia, assistant dean for athletics and recreation and Clark's old baseball coach, said Clark was a captain for the team his senior year and described him as a tough competitor.

"He was a guy who worked really hard," Guise said.

Clark competed on the 16th season of "The Bachelorette," which featured 35 men and two bachelorettes — a first for the franchise. Another first was that the entire season was filmed at one resort in Palm Springs, because of the need to quarantine cast and crew during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Guise said he found out Clark was auditioning for the show in April when he talked to him and other alums over Zoom. He said Clark seemed pretty calm about the experience.

Saikia found out Clark was on the show after receiving text messages from several of his former players. At first, he said he thought they were joking. He never watched "The Bachelorette" before, but this season he tuned in.

Part of Saikia was scared to watch the show, he said. But he felt Clark acted admirably, and said he was impressed that Clark was able to take difficult things he went through in his life and turn them into something positive.

"I was proud of him," Saikia said.

Although Guise does not watch "The Bachelorette," he said there are several "die hard" fans in the York College community who were avidly watching each episode. As the finale aired Tuesday night, Guise said he was getting texts from his co-worker and monitoring social media for updates. He said a lot of people were very excited by the ending.