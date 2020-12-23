Weather Service: Rain, snowmelt could cause flooding

The National Weather Service at State College has issued a flood watch warning from 12 p.m. Dec. 24 to 12 p.m. Dec. 25 for a portion of central Pennsylvania.

This includes York County as well as Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Juniata, Lancaster, Lebanon and Perry counties.

"The combination of heavy rain and melting snow will increase the risk of flooding on Christmas Eve into Christmas Day," state a NWS news release Wednesday morning. "Significant rises are expected on small streams with mainstem Susquehanna river flooding most likely upstream of Sunbury."

Meteorologists are predicting heavy rain and flooding over the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast beginning Christmas eve and into Christmas day as a clipper system moves through the region.

The combination of up to 2 inches of rainfall on Thursday alone, combined with melting snow, could result in flooding throughout York County.

Flooding is more likely in areas where storm drains are clogged with piles of snow, according to the release.