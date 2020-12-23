Police: York County good Samaritan's car stolen by homeless person

A Red Lion man's car was stolen after he took in a homeless person over the weekend because of the cold weather, according to state police.

Police responded to a reported motor vehicle theft on Sunday in the 600 block of Wise Avenue.

A 56-year-old man told police that he took in a homeless person overnight due to the cold weather, and when he woke up the next morning, his car keys and vehicle were gone.

State police are investigating.