Police: York County good Samaritan's car stolen by homeless person
Harper Ho
York Dispatch
A Red Lion man's car was stolen after he took in a homeless person over the weekend because of the cold weather, according to state police.
Police responded to a reported motor vehicle theft on Sunday in the 600 block of Wise Avenue.
More:Christmas forecast for York: Heavy rain, snowmelt could cause flooding
More:UPDATE: Coroner IDs teen killed in York City shooting
A 56-year-old man told police that he took in a homeless person overnight due to the cold weather, and when he woke up the next morning, his car keys and vehicle were gone.
State police are investigating.