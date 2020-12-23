Fingerprints helped police identify suspect in Spring Garden Twp. stabbing, robbery

Fingerprints on a bottle of sparkling water left at the crime scene helped police connect a teen suspect to a stabbing and robbery in Spring Garden Township, according to charging documents.

Tymere William Forry, 17, of the 6000 block of Old Hanover Road in Spring Grove, was arrested in Lancaster on Monday, according to a Spring Garden Township Police news release.

He is accused of stabbing a man four times and stealing his car because he wouldn't give Forry a ride, according to charging documents.

Forry was arraigned Tuesday and remains in York County Prison on $25,000 bail. Police said he is being charged as an adult.

He faces felony charges including robbery with injuries, robbery of a motor vehicle, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property.

Police used prints from inside the car and a bottle of seltzer water to connect Forry to the October incident, according to charging documents.

Police were dispatched about 10:15 p.m. on Oct. 15 to a parking at 908 S. George St., where they found a man suffering from two stab wounds on his chest and another two on his back, according to charging documents.

The man told police a teenager approached him and requested a ride when he went to his car to get some supplies.

"When he declined, the subject pulled a knife and demanded his car keys," charging documents state. "(He) said the subject swung the knife back and forth and made stabbing motions. The subject then attacked him."

A struggle ensued before the suspect grabbed the man's car keys and drove off in a 2003 Subaru Forester, according to charging documents.

The victim told police the attacker had left a seltzer bottle in the area where he first approached the man, according to charging documents, which said the man was taken WellSpan York Hospital for his injuries. Police said the victim has recovered.

Police found the car and a knife on the driver's seat the next day in Manheim Township in Lancaster County, according to charging documents, which said the car was "damaged to the point of being undrivable."