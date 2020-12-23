Falling debris shutters section of Heritage Rail Trail

Safety concerns related to debris falling from the Blackbridge railroad bridge have prompted York County park officials to temporarily close a portion of the Heritage Rail Trail.

The section shutdown is a mile north of the U.S. Route 30 trailhead parking lot and 1.5 miles south of Emig Road and Mundis Mill Road, according to a York County Department of Parks & Recreation news release.

"Trail users can continue to use the trail from the Route 30 trailhead to the immediate vicinity of the railroad bridge," state the release. This includes travelers from John Rudy County Park and Crist Field.

Park officials said an overhead protective shield must be installed. The York County Rail Trail Authority and York County Parks are working on this project, according to the release.

"When a specific shielding solution is identified, a timeframe for re-opening the trail at this location will be announced," the release said. All other portions of the HRT remain open.