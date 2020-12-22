Police: Teen stabbed, robbed man in Spring Garden Twp. for refusing to give him a ride

A teen was arrested Monday, accused of stabbing and robbing a man in Spring Garden Township for refusing to give him a ride, according to police.

Tymere William Forry, 17, no address listed, was arraigned Tuesday morning, and bail was set at $25,000, according to court records.

He was arrested in connection with an October incident and is being charged as an adult, according to a Spring Garden Township Police news release.

He faces felony charges including robbery with injuries, robbery of a motor vehicle, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property.

Police said Forry approached a man about 10:15 p.m. Oct. 15 in a parking lot at 908 S. George St. and asked him for a ride.

The man declined, and investigators allege the teen then stabbed him with a knife and stole his car, according to the release, which said the man suffered multiple stab wounds.

Police said they recovered the man's car the next morning in Lancaster County.

Forry is scheduled for a preliminary hearing at 9 a.m. Dec. 31.

West Hempfield Township Police in Lancaster and York County Sheriff's Office and York County DA's Office assisted in the investigation, according to the release.