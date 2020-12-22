Police: Armed robber takes narcotics from Shrewsbury pharmacy

Police are investigating an armed robbery that happened at a pharmacy in Shrewsbury on Monday.

A man with a handgun entered the Rite Aid at 577 S. Main St. about 9 p.m. and demanded narcotics, according to a Southern Regional Police news release.

Police said the alleged robber hit a pharmacist with the gun and took off with a "large amount of narcotics."

An officer located and trailed a suspected vehicle south on Interstate 83 into Baltimore, according to the release, but while the officer was waiting for Baltimore City Police to arrive for backup, the driver fled.

The vehicle was driven into a pond, and two people ran from the scene on foot, according to the release.

Police said a large amount of drugs was recovered from the car. Both Maryland state police and Baltimore police assisted in trying to find the suspects, according to the release.