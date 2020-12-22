Coroner: Teen dies after shooting in York City

An 18-year-old man died overnight after a shooting in York City, according a news release from the York County Coroner's Office

The man was pronounced dead at 1:38 a.m. at WellSpan York Hospital, according to the release.

The coroner's office said an autopsy will be scheduled and additional information will be released after more family members are notified.

York City Police is investigating the incident as a homicide, according to the release.