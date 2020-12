Staff Report

Births

YORK HOSPITAL/WELLSPAN

Yenika Rodriguez and Luis Lopez: of York, Dec. 18, a daughter.

Janell Onley and Ethan Greer: of York, Dec. 19, a son.

Brittaney Chester and Nicholas Mullins: of Glen Rock, Dec. 20, a son.

Sierra Perkins and Ethan Brooks: of Delta, Dec. 20, a daughter.

Zuyely Alvarado and Barry Bowman: of York, Dec. 20, a son.

Nicole (Becker) and Du K: of Seven Valleys, Dec. 21, a son.