Dallastown Area High School closed for the week due to COVID-19

Dallastown Area High School has transitioned to remote learning for the rest of the week, according to an update from the district.

The high school will be closed until winter break, which begins Thursday, and the district plans to reopen the school Jan. 4. All other district buildings will remain open.

District officials said the closure is "out of an abundance of caution and to further mitigate the spread of COVID-19 cases." The high school has recorded nine COVID-19 cases over the last 14 days, according to the district's COVID-19 dashboard. This is enough cases to require the school to close for at least three days in accordance with an order from Gov. Tom Wolf.

Wolf ordered all public school entities in counties with substantial COVID-19 spread to sign an attestation form agreeing to comply with additional safety regulations or transition to remote learning until their counties did not have substantial spread. One of the regulations requires individual school buildings to close if the building records enough positive cases within a 14-day period. All York County school districts signed the form.

Dallastown officials said meals will still be available to all students through the district's Remote Learning Meal Program. Officials asked parents to continue to screen their children for symptoms every day, and if they or their children showed symptoms to contact their school nurse.