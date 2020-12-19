Coroner identifies teen who died in York County crash

The York County Coroner's Office has identified the 18-year-old man who died Friday morning in a two-vehicle car crash in Codorus Township.

Mitchell Brown, of the 1700 block of Sorrel Ridge Road in New Freedom, was pronounced dead at 9:33 a.m. at UMPC Pinnacle Hanover Hospital, according to a news release.

The Coroner's Office said he died of multiple blunt force trauma from his injuries and the manner of death was an acc.

State Police believe Brown's car crossed the center line and struck another vehicle in the 8200 block of Blooming Grove Road, according to the release.

Police said it's unclear if Brown wore a seatbelt. There will be no autopsy.