Saturday update: York County again has 10 new COVID deaths

York County had 10 additional deaths linked to COVID-19 as of noon Saturday, matching the record high and bringing the local death toll to 337 since the outbreak began, the state Health Department reported.

York County earlier this week also recorded 10 new deaths, which broke the previous record for daily increases — eight — set on Dec.1.

The county's case total also hit 19,439 since the outbreak began, an increase of 400 new cases over the day prior. There have been 104,234 patients in York County who have tested negative for COVID-19, about 3.3% of the 3,131,631 negative patients in the state.

Statewide, there were 9,834 additional cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 548,489. About 61% or patients have recovered. There were also 217 new deaths. The death toll now stands at 13,825.

As of Friday, about 17.5 million cases of COVID-19 had been confirmed in the U.S., according to Johns Hopkins University. There were more than 313,000 deaths linked to the disease.

Worldwide, there had been about 75.9 million confirmed cases and more than 1.6 million deaths.