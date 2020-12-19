Pedestrian dies in hit-and-run in Manchester Twp.

Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that killed a 40-year-old man early Saturday morning in Manchester Township.

The incident happened about 1:20 a.m. in the 300 block of the Loucks Road (Route 30), according to a Northern York County Regional Police news release.

Police said the victim was on foot in the westbound lanes of Loucks Road when a car going west struck the man and the driver fled the scene.

The York County Coroner's Office said in a news release that it appears the man was fatally hit when he was crossing the roadway.

The man died approximately 2:10 a.m. at the scene, according to the coroner's release, and the cause of death is pending. An autopsy will be scheduled.

The man's identity will be released after his family is notified, according to authorities.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Northern York County Regional Police Department at 717-292-3647, 717-467-TELL, or tips@nycrpd.org.