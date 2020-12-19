Coroner identifies man who was found pinned under his car in Dover Township

The York County Coroner's Office has identified the man who died after he was found pinned under his car in Dover Township on Friday.

Elwood Stambaugh, 46, of the 4800 block of Davidsburg Road in Dover Township, was pronounced dead at 1:25 p.m. at WellSpan York Hospital, according a news release from the York County Coroner's Office.

More:Teen dies in York County crash

More:Six-time felon with ties to fatal shooting in York City busted again with illegal gun, drugs

More:Union rep: York County Prison workers incentivized to work while sick

Police believe Stambaugh's car was on drive when the he exited the vehicle and slipped on ice.

The vehicle then rolled on top of his legs and pinned him under the tire, according to the release. Northern York County Regional Police responded to the scene.

"In spite of life-saving measures, he died at the hospital as a result of his injuries," state the release.

Stambaugh died of multiple blunt force trauma and the manner of death was an accident, according to the release. There will be no autopsy.