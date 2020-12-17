York County, city offices closed after storm

Most York County and York City government offices are closed Thursday in the wake of Wednesday's nor-easter.

Most schools in the area also were closed or switched to remote learning because of the snow storm, which dropped about a foot of snow in places.

The earlier than usual snow kept first responders busy Wednesday with dozens of crashes reported by later afternoon. Rollovers, stuck vehicles and even a vehicle off a bridge occurred throughout the county.

Gov. Tom Wolf had signed a proclamation of disaster emergency ahead of the storm.

The proclamation authorized state agencies to use all available resources and personnel to deal with the storm. It could free up resources in an effort to make sure the storm doesn't cause major delays in distributing the first round of the COVID-19 vaccine, officials said.