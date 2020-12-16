Snow starting to fall in York

The first sign of snow fell on York City about 10:30 a.m. Wednesday as tow trucks drivers and police hustled to round up cars parked on snow emergency routes in downtown.

Traffic conditions appear to have no wrecks or road closures in morning, according to 511PA.com.

Central Pennsylvania will see heavy snow from a nor'easter cause major travel disruption in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning — meaning severe weather is imminent — for the region including York County until 7 a.m. Thursday.

Ten to 20 inches of snow are expected, with the heaviest accumulation northwest of Harrisburg, according to the weather service.

In York County, snow is expected to arrive at about 10 a.m., with 4 to 8 inches of accumulation possible during the day.

Heavy snow could mix with sleet for a period of time Wednesday night mainly over York and Lancaster counties, according to weather service, as bands of heavy snow with accumulation rates of 2 to 3 inches per hour are likely.

Wednesday nigh could also see wind gusts as high as 31 mph, in addition to overnight accumulation of 6 to 10 inches, the weather service reports.

In line with York City and other local municipalities that have declared snow emergencies, Gov. Tom Wolf on Tuesday signed a proclamation of disaster emergency ahead of the storm.