Most York County schools close ahead of storm

Harper Ho
York Dispatch
Zachary Shiffer, 11, zips down the hill while sledding with his family at Springettsbury Park, Monday, February 11, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo

Some York County schools are closing in anticipation of a nor'easter expected to drop a foot of snow in the area today and overnight.

Here is a list of schools that have reported they will not be open Wednesday:

  • Bible Baptist Christian Academy
  • Central York School District 
  • Dallastown Area School District 
  • Dover Area School District 
  • Eastern York School District 
  • Hanover Area School District  
  • Northern York County School District
  • Northeastern School District 
  • Red Lion Area School District (also closed Thursday)
  • South Eastern School District (half day Wednesday) 
  • West Shore School District 
  • West York Area School District 
  • York Country Day School (closed Thursday)
  • York County School of Technology 

If you would like your organization’s cancellation, delay or early dismissal listed here, please email news@yorkdispatch.com