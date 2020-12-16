Most York County schools close ahead of storm
Harper Ho
York Dispatch
Some York County schools are closing in anticipation of a nor'easter expected to drop a foot of snow in the area today and overnight.
Here is a list of schools that have reported they will not be open Wednesday:
- Bible Baptist Christian Academy
- Central York School District
- Dallastown Area School District
- Dover Area School District
- Eastern York School District
- Hanover Area School District
- Northern York County School District
- Northeastern School District
- Red Lion Area School District (also closed Thursday)
- South Eastern School District (half day Wednesday)
- West Shore School District
- West York Area School District
- York Country Day School (closed Thursday)
- York County School of Technology
If you would like your organization’s cancellation, delay or early dismissal listed here, please email news@yorkdispatch.com