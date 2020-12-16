Most York County schools close ahead of storm

Some York County schools are closing in anticipation of a nor'easter expected to drop a foot of snow in the area today and overnight.

Here is a list of schools that have reported they will not be open Wednesday:

Bible Baptist Christian Academy

Central York School District

Dallastown Area School District

Dover Area School District

Eastern York School District

Hanover Area School District

Northern York County School District

Northeastern School District

Red Lion Area School District (also closed Thursday)

South Eastern School District (half day Wednesday)

West Shore School District

West York Area School District

York Country Day School (closed Thursday)

York County School of Technology

