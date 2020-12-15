Local obituaries for Tuesday, December 15
Staff Report
Click here to read the full obituaries and leave condolences for the families.
Arnold, Ara
Besecker, Shaunda
Black, Merrill
Childs, Robert
Cooper, Thomas
Devers, Martin
Donan, Thomas
Eichenser, Mary
Forbes, Sandra
Giannone, Retta
Good, Michael
Kapp, Gwendolyn
Lloyd, Carole
Manning-Trimmer, Jana
Myers, Richard
Nade, Marcia
Naill, Marlet
Negron, Ramona
Olewiler, Joanne
Reed, Glenn
Reever, Carolyn
Reever, Carolyn
Reever, Carolyn
Smith, Sandra
Smith, Sandra
Spangler, Wayne
Spangler, Wayne
Thesing, Maureen
Thoman, Shirley
Thoman, Shirley
Thoman, Shirley
Tracey, Frances
Valentin, Ramon
Wagner, Delores
Watson, Gloria
Wolfe, Dennis