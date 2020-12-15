SUBSCRIBE NOW
Births for Tuesday, December 15

Staff Report

YORK HOSPITAL/WELLSPAN

Alexis Smith and Justin Dubbs: of York, Dec. 11, a daughter.

Toni (Eubank) and Gregory Mann: of Dillsburg, Dec. 11, a son.

Keyshla Gorritz Aquino and Juwan Reese: of York, Dec. 12, a son.

Danielle (Spangler) and Kyle Martin: of Dover, Dec. 12, a son.

Allison Smith and Tyler Demmitt: of York, Dec. 12, a son.

Kayla Restuccia and Kade Schell: of York, Dec. 12, a daughter.

Angela Cole and Michael Dean: of Hanover, Dec. 14, a daughter.