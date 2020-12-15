Births for Tuesday, December 15
Staff Report
Births
YORK HOSPITAL/WELLSPAN
Alexis Smith and Justin Dubbs: of York, Dec. 11, a daughter.
Toni (Eubank) and Gregory Mann: of Dillsburg, Dec. 11, a son.
Keyshla Gorritz Aquino and Juwan Reese: of York, Dec. 12, a son.
Danielle (Spangler) and Kyle Martin: of Dover, Dec. 12, a son.
Allison Smith and Tyler Demmitt: of York, Dec. 12, a son.
Kayla Restuccia and Kade Schell: of York, Dec. 12, a daughter.
Angela Cole and Michael Dean: of Hanover, Dec. 14, a daughter.