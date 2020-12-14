SUBSCRIBE NOW
Births for Monday, December 14

Staff Report

Births

YORK HOSPITAL/WELLSPAN

Courtney (Nicholas) and Jason Taylor: of York, Dec. 6, a daughter.

Jesenia (Torres) and Vafa Husain: of York, Dec. 7, a daughter.

Brianna Hensley: of York, Dec. 8, a daughter.

Marjorie Quinones Marte and Edgar Vasquez-Leon: of York, Dec. 9, a daughter.

Emily (Kyle) Rodkey and Joseph Warner: of Red Lion, Dec. 9, a daughter.

Sarah and Michael Maber: of Dover, Dec. 9, a daughter.

Courtney Kraft and Jacob Rehmeyer: of Spring Grove, Dec. 10, a daughter.

Lora (Luna) and Daniel Palomares: of Hallam, Dec. 10, a daughter.

Chelsea Anders and Stephen Strong: of Red Lion, Dec. 10, a son.

Paige Wensel and Sean Wolpert: of York, Dec. 11, twin sons.

Brittney Hare and Paul Ludwig: of McSherrystown, Dec. 12, a son.