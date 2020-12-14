Births for Monday, December 14
Staff Report
Births
YORK HOSPITAL/WELLSPAN
Courtney (Nicholas) and Jason Taylor: of York, Dec. 6, a daughter.
Jesenia (Torres) and Vafa Husain: of York, Dec. 7, a daughter.
Brianna Hensley: of York, Dec. 8, a daughter.
Marjorie Quinones Marte and Edgar Vasquez-Leon: of York, Dec. 9, a daughter.
Emily (Kyle) Rodkey and Joseph Warner: of Red Lion, Dec. 9, a daughter.
Sarah and Michael Maber: of Dover, Dec. 9, a daughter.
Courtney Kraft and Jacob Rehmeyer: of Spring Grove, Dec. 10, a daughter.
Lora (Luna) and Daniel Palomares: of Hallam, Dec. 10, a daughter.
Chelsea Anders and Stephen Strong: of Red Lion, Dec. 10, a son.
Paige Wensel and Sean Wolpert: of York, Dec. 11, twin sons.
Brittney Hare and Paul Ludwig: of McSherrystown, Dec. 12, a son.