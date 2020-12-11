York man charged with West York bank robbery

A York City man faces robbery charges after police allege he entered a bank in West York and demanded cash.

Keith A. Druck, 47, remains in York County Prison on $50,000 bail, according to court records.

Police said Druck entered M&T Bank, 1401 W. Market St. in West York, about 9:30 a.m. Wednesday and "presented a threatening note demanding cash" to the teller.

More:Worst neighbor ever? Newberry Twp. man sentenced to at least 8 years in prison

More:Gov. Wolf pauses high school sports until Jan. 4 as part of COVID-19 mitigation efforts

West York Borough Police Department said Druck took off with approximately $750 but was arrested within an hour.

Officers spotted a man matching the description of the robber and after a brief foot pursuit they detained Druck, according to a news release.

Police recovered a majority of the money and also searched Druck's residence, where they found "other items" that were used in the robbery, according to the release.

Druck faces charges that include two felony robberies and misdemeanors of theft and receiving stolen property.

Several law enforcement agencies including West Manchester and York City assisted.