Coroner seeks next of kin for two York County residents

The York County Coroner’s Office needs help finding the relatives of two elderly people who died of natural causes in their home, according to a news release from the office.

Susan Leidy, who's in her 70s, of Shrewsbury Twp., died Thursday. The coroner's office said it believes Leidy's immediate family members have also died.

Marvin Kohlbus Jr., who's in his 60s, died Friday, according to the new release, which said he resided most recently in York City,

The coroner’s office asks that anyone with information about both individuals' family to call 717-840-7617 immediately.

