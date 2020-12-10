Pa. Senate leader: Home would be 'bombed' if she rebuffed Trump

Staff report

The top Republican in the Pennsylvania Senate predicted she would be attacked by President Donald Trump's supporters if she rebuked his attempts to overturn his electoral loss in the state.

Senate Majority Leader Kim Ward, R-Westmoreland, made the comment when asked if she would sign a letter calling on the Pennsylvania's congressional delegation to "object" to the state's sitting of electors next week friendly to President-elect Joe Biden, a Democrat, reported The New York Times Wednesday.

“If I would say to you, ‘I don’t want to do it,' I’d get my house bombed tonight,” Ward said.

Trump has continued to deny his loss to Biden, using his massive reach on Twitter to rally supporters and make baseless claims about the election being "rigged." In turn, throngs of Trump supporters — some armed — have rallied outside the homes of state officials across the country.

State lawmakers have been under significant pressure to stick by the president, even as he attempts to overrule the voters. Trump this week called House Speaker Bryan Cutler, R-Lancaster, and pressured him to aid in overturning his loss in Pennsylvania, reported The Associated Press.

It was at least the third state in which Trump had personally intervened on his own behalf.

So far, though, Trump's efforts have been unsuccessful.

Cutler repeated his position that the Legislature has no involvement in certifying election results or seating electors. Republican lawmakers in Michigan, too, have refused to act on Trump's demands. And Georgia's secretary of state certified Biden's victory there, even as Trump and his allies called for his removal from office.

Last week, the U.S. Supreme Court, which Trump has reshaped during his tenure, declined to consider a lawsuit challenging the results in swing states where Trump lost. Another lawsuit, this time filed by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, is challenging the results in those same swing states.