Central York School District closes North Hills and Sinking Springs

Central York School District closed two of its elementary schools this week because of additional positive COVID-19 cases, according the district.

North Hills Elementary closed Thursday and students are scheduled to learn virtually through Dec. 20, according to a news release from the district. In-person classes is expected to resume Dec. 21.

Sinking Springs Elementary also switched remote learning this week and the building will remain closed until the school opens Dec.14, officials said.

The state Health Department confirmed four new positive virus cases within 14 days at North Hills, according to the district, and six additional cases of COVID-19 at Sinking Springs.

"This closure will provide an opportunity for our maintenance and custodial staff to clean and sanitize the building and campus and is an attempt to continue preventing the spread of COVID-19 within our schools and facilities," which is part of the state's recently revised COVID-19 guidelines for schools, the news release stated.

Central York High School and Central York Middle School reopened Wednesday to in-person learning following closures due to COVID-19.