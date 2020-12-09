Police: Verizon employee helped in Newberry store robbery

Harper Ho

Two more people have been charged in a 2019 Verizon store robbery investigators say was an inside job that allowed the perpetrators to take almost $28,000 in merchandise.

William Russell Loughlin and Noah Pablo Zayas, both from out-of-state, are wanted by Newberry Township Police, on allegations of robbery and racketeering, according to charging documents.

Loughlin, 33, of California, and Zayas, 25, of New York, have not been arraigned in York County. Zayas has been at the Frederick County Adult Detention Center in Maryland since March on unrelated charges involving another Verizon store robbery, according to police.

Both face felonies including corrupt organization, conspiracy to commit burglary, conspiracy to commit theft by unlawful taking of immovable property and organized retail theft worth $20,000 or more.

Last year Newberry Township Police arrested Destiny Elaine Altland, 23, a Verizon employee who reported the robbery. Altland, of Codorus Township, also faces some of the same charges as Loughlin and Zayas, in addition to misdemeanors of false reports and tampering with evidence.

She is free on $50,000 bail and has a status hearing Thursday morning.

Police were sent Sept. 1, 2019, about 10:10 a.m. to a Verizon Wireless, 108 Newberry Parkway, in Newberry Township for a report of an armed robbery, according to charging documents.

Charging documents say Altland told police "she observed two males with masks" enter the store and steal 40 electronic devices including iPhones and Samsung phones worth $27,795.

Police said a tip later prompted investigators to believe Altland was a suspect.

They searched her home and confiscated an Apple iPad and found an image on Snapchat dated Aug. 18, 2019, from "Will" asking "how freaked out would you be if someone robbed your store and you're the only person in there," charging documents state.

Newberry police in March learned of another Verizon store robbery in Thurmont, Maryland, which helped them further link Loughlin and Zayas to the robbery in Newberry, according to charging documents.

"Loughlin and Zayas discuss the detailed planning, execution, number of items they had stolen" at the Newberry Verizon store, charging documents state. "The two discuss future robberies to include two Thurmont Maryland incidents and other future criminal activities to include transporting large quantities of marijuana, manufacture of multiple false state driver licenses, fake U.S. Passports, thefts, and robberies throughout the United States."

