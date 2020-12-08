Northeastern school board member in hot water for anti-Wolf social media post

Erin Bamer

York Dispatch

Northeastern School District board member Eric Hornberger is being criticized for a Facebook post showing him throwing axes at a picture of Gov. Tom Wolf — who also happens to be a resident of the school district.

The post was tagged at Stumpy's Hatchet House Lancaster on Nov. 27. The post shows several photos and a video of what appears to be Hornberger and friends throwing axes at two targets with photos of Wolf pinned to the bull's-eye.

"Ole Tommy took a beatin' til the end of the night. Happy birthday Eric Hornberger!!" the caption read.

An unnamed individual called out the post during public testimony at a Northeastern school board meeting Monday night and requested Hornberger's resignation. Hornberger did not respond at the meeting.

The controversy blew up the same night the school board was debating another instance in which a district official caused controversy on Facebook. Then-principal Scott D'Orazio was criticized earlier this year for posting a meme on social media calling the Black Lives Matter movement a "leftist lie."

The board approved a separation agreement with D'Orazio without discussion, and the members did not disclose details of the agreement.

Hornberger did not respond to requests for comment over phone and email. Superintendent Stacey Sidle on Tuesday declined comment when asked about the situation.

Wolf has come under considerable criticism throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, especially following his lockdown order in March. Republican state lawmakers have likened him to a "dictator." Businesses have flouted his restrictions. And protesters have gathered outside his home in Mount Wolf.

Wolf lives within the Northeastern School District boundaries.

"Our children deserve better from their school representatives. Hateful conduct is simply unacceptable in the commonwealth," said Wolf's spokesperson, Lyndsay Kensinger.

LaKyn Houck, a parent in the district, made a Facebook post Dec. 1 criticizing the photos. She said she also believes Hornberger should resign.

"I don’t trust him making safety decisions for my child or others for that matter," Houck said.

