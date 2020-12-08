Doug Dzubinski, longtime York County EMT, dies of COVID-19

Lindsey O'Laughlin

York Dispatch

A longtime emergency medical technician in York County died Friday following a three-week bout with COVID-19.

Douglas E. Dzubinski, 53, of Windsor borough, was an EMT for more than 30 years with UPMC's Community LifeTeam, White Rose Ambulance and Springettsbury Township Emergency Medical Services, his obituary states.

"He was that guy that always would help out when you needed someone in a pinch," said Mark Knaub of Community LifeTeam.

Dzubinski was a compassionate person who lived for his work serving the public, Knaub said, and was always willing to listen if someone was having a bad day and needed to talk.

In his free time, Dzubinski was an avid scuba diver, his obituary states.

Knaub said he was also a volunteer at the National Aquarium in Baltimore.

"You could ask him to work on any day but the day he was going down there," Knaub said. "That's something he really enjoyed doing."

Dzubinski is survived by his wife of 28 years, Penny Lynn Dzubinski, as well as a daughter, three stepbrothers, and nieces and nephews.

There will be a public drive-through viewing from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 35 Gotham Place in York Township, near Red Lion.

A service celebrating his life will be livestreamed on the funeral home's Facebook page at 11 a.m. Thursday.

Dzubinski isn't the only local first responder to succumb to COVID-19 in recent days.

Retired York City firefighter Robert W. Anderson II died Sunday of complications from COVID-19, York City Fire Chief Chad Deardorff confirmed.

Anderson retired in 2003 after serving the York City Department of Fire and Rescue Services for more than 32 years.

"It's a shame," Deardorff said of Anderson's death. "We obviously are taking things seriously, and this reiterates why we're taking the virus seriously."

As of noon Tuesday, there had been 267 deaths linked to COVID-19 in York County, the state Department of Health reported.

And the county's overall case total reached 14,436 Tuesday, an increase of 469 cases over the day before.

More:York County has 4 new COVID-19 deaths, 469 new cases

More:Three York County EMS companies merge with help of $300k grant