Northeastern School District approves separation deal with 'leftist lie' principal

The Northeastern school board voted to approve a separation agreement with former principal Scott D'Orazio, who publicly criticized the Black Lives Matter movement earlier this year.

D'Orazio is a former Shallow Brook Intermediate School principal who earlier this year was accused of posting a meme calling the Black Lives Matter movement a “leftist lie” to his personal Facebook page.

The board voted 7-0 Monday night to approve the separation agreement without discussion on the motion. Board member Christopher Leh recused himself from the vote. The board did not disclose details of the agreement at the meeting.

D'Orazio's Facebook post came amid nationwide protests over the May 25 death of George Floyd at the hands of police in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Superintendent Stacey Sidle previously recommended D'Orazio's firing.

D'Orazio was replaced by John Carlisle in October, who is now serving as the interim principal at Shallow Brook.

Initially, a hearing before the district's school board was scheduled for July. It was postponed until September, but that meeting was also postponed. School officials have not said why those hearings were postponed.