Local obituaries for Monday, December 7
Staff Report
Click here to read the full obituaries and leave condolences for the families.
Benkert, Susan
Blouse, Treva
Blouse, Treva
Blouse, Treva
Campbell, Marianne
Dorgan, Brianna
Dzubinski, Douglas
Eyster, John
Fourhman-Swartz, Sally
Fox, Cody
Grove, Miriam
Harlin, Betty
Horner, Tim
Johnson, James
Kraft, Beatrice
Lambert, Margaret
Lauer, Paul
Manning-Trimmer, Jana
Marchione, Joseph
McGuigan, Keith
Paules, Roseann
Penrod, Nancy
Preston, Gregory
Salter, John
Watson, Gloria