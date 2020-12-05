York County shatters daily record of new COVID-19 cases again

York County saw a whooping 796 new COVID-19 cases as of noon Saturday, smashing the previous record of 678 on Wednesday. The county's case total stands at 13,573, the state Health Department reported.

There was one new death in York County, bringing the total at 261.

More:WellSpan to redeploy staff, create acute care unit amid COVID-19 surge

More:States submit vaccine orders as coronavirus death toll grows

More:York County breaks single-day record for COVID-19 deaths

More:York County hits record-high COVID-19 death increase again

Pennsylvania also broke a new daily record of new cases on Saturday as the state continues to see a surge of COVID-19 cases.

There were 12,884 additional positive virus cases statewide, which is the highest daily increase of COVID-19 cases to date, according to the state.

The new high shattered Friday's record of 11,763. The state's case total hit 411,484.

The state also saw 149 new deaths. The death toll now stands at 11,262.

There are 5,230 patients hospitalized throughout Pennsylvania, and about 58% of all patients have recovered since the outbreak began.

The most recent age breakdown of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 in Pennsylvania is as follows:

Approximately 1% are ages 0-4;

Nearly 3% are ages 5-12;

Approximately 5% are ages 13-18;

Approximately 12% are ages 19-24;

Nearly 37% are ages 25-49;

Nearly 22% are ages 50-64; and

Nearly 20% are ages 65 or older.

As of Friday, 14,428,560 million cases of COVID-19 had been confirmed in the U.S., according to Johns Hopkins University. There were about 279,629 deaths linked to the disease.