PennDOT: Roadwork to close lane on I-83 Monday

A northbound lane on a portion of Interstate 83 in Harrisburg will be temporarily closed beginning Monday morning.

The lane restriction will be on the south side of John Harris Memorial Bridge spanning the Susquehanna River in the area around Exit 41, Second Street, Pennsylvania Department of Transportation said.

The closure will begin at around 9 a.m. until contractors finish putting scaffolding under the bridge deck in preparation for making repairs, according to PennDOT.

The ramp to Second Street will remain open during this work.