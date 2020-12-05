Free flu shot event coming to York County

The CATE Mobile Response Unit will provide free flu shots in York County later this month.

The mobile clinic will be at the Spanish American Multicultural Resource Center, located at 426 S. George St., from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Dec. 21, according to a news release from Latino Connection.

The service will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis to both insured and uninsured individuals, according to the release, with social distancing guidelines enforced.

According to the CDC, getting a flu vaccine is more important than ever during 2020-21 because a flu vaccine this season can help reduce the burden on health care workers and save medical resources for COVID-19 patients.

Those interested in receiving free flu shots should visit www.CATEmobileunit.com for more information.