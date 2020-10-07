Local obituaries for Wednesday, October 7
Staff Report
Click here to read the full obituaries and leave condolences for the families.
Alwood, Shirley
Austin, Sally
Billet, Delores
Bothell, Patricia
Englar, William
Garrison, William
Gibbs, Corinne
Hershner, Hilda
Katzenberger, William
Kistler, Anne
Landis, Trevadell
Logan, David
Palmer, Clara
Reigh, Wanda
Robinson, Faye
Senft, Stanley
Sieling, Nancy
Silk, Joyce
Smeltzer, Estella
Smith, J.
Smith, Jill
Stauffer, Avaleen
Stiffler-Silk, Joyce
Stough, Louise
Teruel, Elizabeth
VanRoden, Albert