Gov. Wolf updates spectator limits, will allow limited fans based on maximum occupancy

ROB ROSE

717-505-5418/@robrosesports

After months of back-and-forth battles between politicians and the courts, sports fans will be allowed to see their favorite teams in person after all this year.

Within limits.

Gov. Tom Wolf announced updates on Tuesday to the restrictions on venue gathering limits that will allow spectators to attend games starting this weekend.

For outdoor events with an occupancy of 0-2,000 people, a 25% occupancy is allowed. For outdoor events with an occupancy of 2,001-10,000 people, 20% of occupancy is allowed and for events with over 10,000 occupancy, 15% occupancy is allowed, up to 7,500 people.

For a high school football stadium with a 2,000-seat capacity, that means 500 people can be in the stadium.

It also means the Pittsburgh Steelers, Philadelphia Eagles and Penn State Nittany Lions can have 7,500 people in the stadiums for their games.

Indoor events with 0-2,000 people can have 20% occupancy. Indoor events with 2,001-10,000 capacity can have 15% occupancy and indoor events with over 10,000 capacity can have 10% occupancy, up to 3,750 people.

That means a high school gymnasium with a 1,000-seat capacity can have 200 people in the facility.

Venues must require event attendees to wear a mask and maintain social-distancing requirements.

The announcement comes after a decision on Thursday by a federal appeals court restored the restriction limits of 250 people outdoors and 25 indoors that Wolf's administration set that were ruled to be unconstitutional previously by a federal judge.

The new limits will make it more likely that parents will be able to attend the games of their children. That had become a hot-button issue in the state.

The original restrictions also survived an attempt to pass a bill that would allow school districts to decide for themselves how many people would be allowed to attend events. The state House originally passed the bill 155-47 on Sept. 2, but after Wolf's veto, a Sept. 23 vote failed to pass the bill after votes came in at 130-71, short of the needed two-thirds majority for an override.

Thursday's appeal ruling prevented multiple school districts in the area from increasing the amount of fans allowed to attend games. Spring Grove planned to allow 665 spectators into its football stadium and 122 into its girls’ volleyball matches, West York's school board voted to increase crowd size to 25% of capacity for home athletic events inside and 50% for outside and Eastern York’s school board voted to allow 312 spectators to attend football games and 108 spectators to attend girls’ volleyball matches.

Wolf originally drew the ire of the scholastic sports community in August after he recommended that youth sports be postponed until 2021 when asked at an unrelated news conference about the potential for an increase to the outdoor limit for sports.

"The guidance from us, the recommendation is that we don't do any sports until Jan. 1," Wolf said.

That recommendation led to a delay in the fall sports season by the PIAA and constant confusion for school districts about how many spectators could attend games as the PIAA continues to tell schools to follow Wolf's restrictions.

Reach Rob Rose at rrose@yorkdispatch.com. This story will be updated.