Shady days to come: 275 trees planted at Jackson Township golf course-turned-park

Rhonda Harrison has watched as Little Creek Community Park evolved from a golf course, but something was missing.

“To me, a park has trees,” Harrison said.

Harrison, of Jackson Township, a steward in the Penn State Extension Master Watershed program, took her idea to program coordinator Jodi Sulpizio and the project grew.

The Penn State Extension Master Watershed Stewards partnered with The Alliance for the Chesapeake Bay and received full funding from Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources to plant 275 trees at the park.

Jackson Township welcomed the project that will work toward reaching York County’s nitrogen-reduction goals.

“We have to remove 4 million pounds of nitrogen from entering the streams in the county by 2025,” said Sulpizio. “That’s part of Pennsylvania’s Watershed Implementation Plan.

He said that working with municipalities will help to reach this goal and encouraged landowners to reach out to either Penn State Extension Master Watershed Stewards or The Alliance for the Chesapeake Bay to discuss the possibilities.

“We can find funding to get trees,” Sulpizio added.

The more than 25 native tree and shrub varieties planted will enhance the native meadow, support woodland animals, provide fruits and nuts for park-goers and also reduce runoff from entering the creek.

“The trees will help to stabilize the stream bank to help prevent erosion and sediments from washing into the creek,” said Sulpizio.

Currently, there are about 86 Master Watershed Stewards in York County, and there will be a virtual spring training in 2021. To learn more about becoming a Master Watershed Steward, go to: https://extension.psu.edu/programs/watershed-stewards.