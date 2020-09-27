Police: Three men shot in York City

Staff report

Three men were shot Friday evening in York City, police said.

At 10:15 p.m. Friday, York City Police were called to the area of South George Street and East South Street, according to a news release.

Police found the three shooting victims, ages 18, 19 and 26. All three were taken to a local hospital and treated, and none of their injuries were life threatening, police said.

Police are asking that anyone with information about the incident contact them through the CrimeWatch app or at www.yorkcitypolice.com, or by calling the York City Police Tip Line at ‪717-849-2204 or the York City Police Department at ‪717-324-2168.

All tips can remain anonymous, police said.

