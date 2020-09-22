SUBSCRIBE NOW
99¢ per month for 3 months
SUBSCRIBE NOW
99¢ per month for 3 months
NEWS

BREAKING: Romney won't oppose Senate vote on Trump pick

The Associated Press
Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, arrives at the Senate for a Republican lunch before work resumes in the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, in Washington, Friday, Jan. 24, 2020. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Utah Sen. Mitt Romney says he will not oppose a Senate vote on President Donald Trump’s nominee to the Supreme Court.

In a statement Tuesday, Romney said he intends to follow the Constitution and precedent in considering Trump’s nominee. If the nominee reaches the Senate floor, “I intend to vote based upon their qualifications,″ Romney said.

More:Toomey won't say whether he supports rush to replace Ginsburg

Romney’s views had been closely watched after two other Republican senators — Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Susan Collins of Maine — urged that a vote be delayed until after the Nov. 3 presidential election.

Romney said his decision was “not the result of a subjective test of ‘fairness’ which, like beauty, is in the eye of the beholder. It is based on the immutable fairness of following the law, which in this case is the Constitution and precedent.″

Trump says he’ll announce his nominee on Saturday at the White House.