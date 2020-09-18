Two new COVID-19 deaths in York County, 27 new cases reported

There were two new deaths related to COVID-19 reported Friday in York County, bringing the total to 138, the state Department of Health reported.

In addition, 27 new cases of COVID-19 were reported, for a new total of 4,388 confirmed and probable cases in York County since the outbreak began.

Statewide, there were an additional 760 positive cases, for an overall total of 148,683 since the outbreak began. The state also reported 21 new deaths Friday, bringing the statewide total to 7,934.

Approximately 1,732,805 patients in the state have tested negative for COVID-19, including 54,755 in York County, according to the state.

Among nursing and personal care homes, 957 facilities across 61 counties have had confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 22,162 cases among residents and 4,839 cases among employees, according to state data.

There have also been 5,343 nursing and personal care home deaths associated with COVID-19 as of Friday.

Most hospitalizations and deaths are in those ages 65 and older, but the department has recently seen a significant increase in ages 19-24 – including south central Pennsylvania, in which that demographic jumped from 7% of the total cases in April to nearly 17% of cases in September.

“We know that congregation, especially in college and university settings, yields increased case counts. The mitigation efforts in place now are essential to flattening the curve and saving lives,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said in a news release Friday.

The complete age breakdown of those who have tested positive in Pennsylvania is as follows, according to the state Health Department: