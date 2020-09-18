Police seize heroin, illegal guns in two Drug Task Force investigations

Investigators with York City Police and the York County Drug Task Force arrested three people for drug and firearm offenses Wednesday, including one man who tried to hide his bags of heroin on the roof when police arrived to search his home, the York County District Attorney's Office announced in a news release Friday.

Joshua Lemar Andino, 32, of the 1000 block of West Princess Street, allegedly slipped bags of heroin — including individual bags packaged to sell and a bag of loose heroin — through an open second-floor window and onto the roof, the release states.

The heroin totaled about 70 grams, police said.

Police said they also found two handguns and $1,100 in cash.

Andino is charged with felony counts of unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of drugs with the intent to distribute and misdemeanor drug possession.

He is prohibited from owning firearms because of past criminal convictions, the district attorney's office said. As of Friday, he was unable to post bail and remained in custody at York County Prison.

Andino's preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 28 before District Judge Joel Toluba.

Later Wednesday, police arrested Cadezia Ford, 36, and Kelly Marie Farrell, 32, both of the 200 block of West Jackson Street, as part of an unrelated drug task force investigation.

Ford and Farrell allegedly had 80 bags of heroin marked for sale, a large bag of loose heroin, prescription pills and $1,140 in cash in their car, police said.

Ford, who police said is prohibited from possessing a firearm because of past criminal convictions, also had a 9mm handgun when she was arrested, the district attorney's office said.

Police said she also had two warrants for her arrest.

Ford is charged with felony possession of a firearm. She was unable to post bail and is being held at York County Prison.

Farrell is charged with felony drug distribution. She was also unable to post bail and is also being held at York County Prison.

Both women's preliminary hearings are scheduled for Sept. 30 before District Judge Ronald Haskell Jr.

