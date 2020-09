Staff Report

Births

YORK/HOSPITAL/WELLSPAN

Emily (Brown) Marzullo and Andrew Ziegler: of York, Sept. 14, a daughter.

Rachel Dill and Christopher Pollins: of York, Sept. 14, a son.

Brandy (Runshaw) and Derrick Schnetzka: of New Oxford, Sept. 15, a daughter.

Nydia Rodriguez and Norge Ramos: of York, Sept. 16, a son.

Kelly (Mackley) and Alex Hamp: of York, Sept. 16, a daughter.