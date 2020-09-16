Police: Man missing from Red Lion area since Thursday

State police are investigating a missing persons report in York County.

William "B.J" Stubblebine, 41, was last seen by family and friends in the Red Lion/Windsor area on Thursday, according to a news release.

Police described him as white man who is 6 feet and 1 inch tall, and with a slender build. He was last seen wearing a black shirt, gray shorts, and black and gray Nike shoes, according to the release. He might be driving a champagne-colored 2004 Nissan XTerra, police note.

Anyone with information should contact the Pennsylvania State Police York Station at 717-428-1011 and give reference number PA2020-1315213.